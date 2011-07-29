PUDUCHERRY: The department of forests and wildlife has welcomed into its fold four pythons which were hatched in captivity, at the rescue home run by them. Being a first-time occurrence and a rare phenomenon, the news has generated much cheer. Out of the 18 eggs laid by the pythons, 16 were incubated by the python after rejecting two eggs. As there is a high degree of cannibalism among the young ones, they have been shifted to separate earthen pots, A Anil Kumar, deputy conservator of forests, told Express. They will be kept there for three weeks till they shed their skins. More eggs are likely to be hatched in the next few days.However, there would be difficulty in keeping them as Pondy does not have a zoo. If not desired by zoos elsewhere, they would be taken and released in the Western Ghats, as they have a better chance of surviving than in other forests.