PUDUCHERRY: The Union Territory on Monday saw agitations against mass retrenchment of temporary workers engaged in government departments, societies and other quasi-government institutions.

Though the exact number of workers retrenched is not known as the orders are continuously being issued since mid-June, so far the services of 1,400 workers in the Public Works Department, 113 in Rajiv Gandhi College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, and 35 in Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam have been terminated.

The terminated workers in the Union Territory sat on a protest in front of their departments demanding reinstatement. They were hired in 2010.

Though the government is well within the rules to retrench them as per the exiting rules as the engaged workers are much higher than the requirement and the government is unable to bear financial burden , it has set in motion larger issues that needs retrospection.