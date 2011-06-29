VELLORE: Within two months of the AIADMK forming the new government, Vellore has got its second minister - Mohammed John - the Ranipet MLA.

Dr Vijay, representing Vellore constituency, was the first to be inducted as health minister.

John is one of three Muslim MLAs elected to the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Following the death of Mariyam Pitchai, John filled up the vacuum in the Cabinet as the new minister for backward classes and minorities welfare.

He is also the first Muslim MLA from the district to be elevated as minister and the first to represent Ranipet constituency.

This is also the second time in the history of the district that two MLAs have been elevated as ministers simultaneously.

Between 1991 and 96, Indira Kumari, who won from the erstwhile Natrampalli constituency, was first inducted into the Cabinet as social welfare minister, followed by G Viswanathan, who had won from Arcot constituency, as food minister, later during expansion.

Both of them are not with the party now as Indira Kumari has joined the DMK, while Viswanathan retired from politics and is now an academician.

Interestingly, during the 200106 AIADMK rule, three MLAs from Vellore - Pandurangan (Anaicut constituency), Vilvanathan (Sholinghur) and Vadivelu (Vaniyambadi) - were made ministers for rural industries, but they did not hold the portfolios simultaneously as they replaced each other within six months.

John, 62, has been a member of the AIADMK right since its inception.

With a BSc and BEd qualification, he had a short stint as a teacher before becoming ward councillor of Ranipet and later, the party's town secretary for over a decade.

Subsequently, he became the district secretary of the minority wing.

While he had opted to contest the elections thrice earlier, the party considered his candidature only during this election. He won with a comfortable margin of 14,000 votes by defeating DMK district secretary R Gandhi.

John's youngest son Omer Farook looks after the family's leather business in Ranipet, while his elder brothers are software engineers employed in Chennai and Bangalore.

The announcement of John's elevation as a minister has come as a big surprise and delight to the Muslim community across Vellore district. Special prayers were offered in mosques and sweets were distributed to the locals.

Some of his close friends who described him as a simple, honest, religious person, praised the CM for entrusting him with the responsibility of dealing with a very sensitive issue such as welfare of minorities.

Mohammed Hashim and N Mohammed Sayeed, president and honorary secretary respectively of the Vellore district Ahle Sunnath Wal Jamaath, in a statement, thanked the chief minister for making Mohammed John, one of the committee members of the Jamaath, a minister. They said John would strive hard to translate into action the wish and the vision of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to make the State number one in all spheres in India.