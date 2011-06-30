CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa on June 29 nominated television journalist A William Rabi Bernard (52) as the party's nominee for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu that fell vacant following the resignation of K V Ramalingam, who became the PWD minister after the recent Assembly election.

Bernard is a moderator for talk shows on AIADMKbacked Jaya TV. Before joining it, he worked in many media organisations, including Tamil daily Dinamani. He had also worked as the programme executive with Philippines Radio for its Tamil programme.

The election to the RS seat is on July 22.