CHENNAI: Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on Tuesday declared that April 15 would be observed as the Thirunangaiyar Dinam (Transgenders Day). The DMK government set up a separate welfare board for Aravanis on April 15, 2008, and to mark this occasion, the day will be observed as Thirunangaiyar Day hereafter, said an official release here. The announcement follows a request from the Aravanis welfare association, it added.