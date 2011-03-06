CUMBUM: Another underwater inspection of the Mullaiperiyar dam has been arranged by the Central Soil and Material Research Station (CSMRS), from March 9 to 24, using the latest Remote Operated Vehicle.

Last month divers from Orissa conducted the inspection of the dam under water and took photographs.

The photographs and reports have been handed over to the Empowered Committee, led by Justice A S Anand, appointed by the Supreme Court.

The fivemember panel visited the dam in December last and conducted inspection following which the CSMRS was directed to conduct investigations on the strength and weakness of the dam. Engineers and experts from the CSMRS, brought in a team of divers from Orissa with modern equipment and the dam was photographed from under water.

Now it is said that the panel had directed the CSMRS to conduct a two week under water inspection of the dam using the Remote Operated Vehicle which was expected to scan the interior wall square feet by square feet to detect cracks and fissures if any to determine the strength of the dam to store additional water.

While the ROV is scanning the dam from within, the images will be recorded by a centre near the dam.

The report with photographs will be submitted to the Empowered panel, which will transmit them to the SC Bench hearing the case regarding the dam.

The PWD of Tamil Nadu and the Irrigation Department of Kerala government have been informed of the arrival of the ROV team, sources said.

The PWD officials have been warned not to leak out this information.

However, the farmers and irrigation engineers who learnt of this proposed visit question the wisdom of the timing of this inspection.

They say that this mission was illtimed as both the States were facing polls and the officers would not be able to focus on the work.

A PWD officer at Lower Camp in Theni district, on assurance of anonymity, told this correspondent that they were not consulted about the dates for this inspection and if the CSMRS had sought their views, they would have suggested that the visit be put off until after the polls.

But now they have no option but to cooperate with the team.

Ramanathan, a farmer of Surulipatti near Cumbum, said that they could not understand why another inspection of the dam was necessary unless the Empowered panel felt that the Orissa team had not done a satisfactory job.

This exercise coming as it does on the eve of the polls in Kerala would only give the politicians who have been making use of the issue for their propaganda another reason to batter TN, by claiming that it had something to conceal.

Some officials in Theni felt that this might be necessary to come to some understanding of the strength of the dam and the panel might want to prepare a report for the SC.