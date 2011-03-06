THOOTHUKUDI: A total of 28 cases have been registered against various political parties for advertising on walls, besides violating the model code of conduct.

The Election Commission made it clear that political parties should not advertise on walls of government and public buildings, however advertisements can be made on private structures after getting the consent of the owners.

Further, Thoothukudi District Collector CN Maheswaran had announced a deadline during the allparty meeting held recently.

According to him, advertisements on Government and public buildings and advertisements on walls of private buildings without the consent of owners must be removed on or before 6 pm on Friday.

Accordingly, policemen have registered 28 cases across the district against various political parties including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, AIADMK, DMDK and Congress for violating the model code of conduct. The cases were registered based on the complaint given by village administrative officers of the respective area.

Ration shop staff suspended: Meanwhile, a ration shop employee was suspended here, on Saturday, for violation of model code of conduct.

Thoothukudi Collector Maheswaran, in a press release, has said that the model code of conduct had come into effect as soon as the election date was announced and it was instructed to follow the same accordingly during the all party meeting held on March 3. Subsequently, it was also reiterated at an advisory meeting attended by all department representatives.

Various teams have been set up to monitor violation of code of conduct across the districts.In this backdrop, Amutham fair price shop at Subbiah Mudaliarpuram, Thoothukudi, had not removed the government advertisements, violating the election model code of conduct.

Consequently, R Gandhi, employee of the shop was suspended temporarily. Hence, officers of all departments should strictly adhere to the model code of conduct, failing which, the district administration would take stringent action, Maheswaran added.