CHENNAI: A day after the DMK anno­unced its decision to withdraw its ministers from the Union government in a huff over the seat-sharing row with the Congress, the party clearly saw the writing on the wall with Chief Minister M Karun­anidhi admitting that no one from the Congress had appr­oached him for a possible reconciliation. His son and Union minister M K Alagiri too admitted that he did not expect a Congress-DMK patch-up.

The DMK boss gave monosyllabic answers when mediapersons waiting at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters, asked if anybody from the Congress had approached his party for a solution as 24 hours had passed since the party conveyed its decision to pull out of the UPA.

Earlier in the day, Alagiri told reporters he was happy at the pullout and that it would not affect the DMK’s poll performance, as it was not in competition with the Congress. He said the DMK walked out of the government on its own and that the party would now be able to concentrate on poll-related work.

Meanwhile, DMK’s Parliamentary party leader T R Baalu said that the ministers representing the party in the Union Cabinet would submit their resignations to the Prime Minister on Monday. The DMK has six Union ministers, including Alagiri and Dayanidhi Maran.

The DMK’s high-level committee had on Saturday deci­ded to quit the UPA and withd­raw Ministers citing Congress’s unreasonable stand while finalising seat-sharing for the forthcoming Assembly elections. The party had, however, said it would extend issue-based support to the government.