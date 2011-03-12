CHENNAI: Three weeks after the midnight raid on the Kalaignar TV office, owned by the family members of Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, the CBI on Friday questioned the DMK chief’s wife, Dayalu Ammal, and his daughter, Kanimozhi, in connection with the 2G spectrum case.

The allegation is that Swan Telecom, promoted by Shahid Usman Balwa — who has been arrested in the case — facilitated transfer of funds of Rs 214 crore to Kalaignar TV. The channel had clarified that the money was taken as loan and later repaid with interest.

Questioning of Karunanidhi’s family members came as a big embarrassment to the DMK chief, as it took place when thousands of party cadre gathered at the party headquarters, where the office of the TV channel is also located. While the CBI was interrogating Kanimozhi and Dayalu Ammal, on the other end of the complex, Karunanidhi interviewed party aspirants for the Assembly election.

Party cadre were worried about the development and were eager to know what was going on inside the Kalaignar TV premises. A few careless whispers blaming the Congress were overheard.

The CBI interrogation lasted for around three hours. Sources said Dayalu Ammal was questioned for about 40 minutes, Kanimozhi and P Amirtham, the chief financial officer of the channel, were quizzed for about 90 minutes.

Kanimozhi arrived at the party headquarters in a black Innova car at 10.15 am, and paid a visit to Karunanidhi’s chamber before heading for the Kalaignar TV office. Dayalu Ammal, accompanied by Amirtham, arrived at the rear entry of the building at 10.40 am. A five-member CBI team — four from Delhi and one from Chennai — including a woman officer, arrived at 10.45 am.

Mediapersons had a tough time trying to get a word from Karunanidhi and Kanimozhi. The entire media contingent split into two, with one team waiting at the rear entry and the other manning the main entrance. However, after three hours of wait, reporters had to return empty-handed, as the CBI officers left in two cars at 2.15 pm.