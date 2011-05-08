CHENNAI: Ahead of counting of votes on May 13, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Kumar today said 55 external observers will arrive in the state on May 12 to monitor the process.

Security has been tightened at the 91 centres where the electronic voting machines have been kept with paramilitary and Tamil Nadu Special police force personnel maintaining vigil, he told reporters after holding a review meeting with the registered political parties.

On counting day, each centre would also be monitored by a surveillance camera."Results will be announced after completion of each round. Because of that there may be some delay in announcing the results this time", he said.

Tamil Nadu along with Kerala and Puducherry went to polls on April 13.

Chief Minister M Karunanidhi is contesting from his hometown of Tiruvarur constituency while his rival, AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa from Srirangam constituency.