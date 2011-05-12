VELLORE: Tamil Nadu’s ‘Eluchi Thamizhan’ seems to be nursing a few deep-rooted ambitions for the top spot, as indicated by him during a speech at a wedding here.

Referring to a recent survey in a vernacular magazine ‘Nakeeran’ about who would be the next Chief Minister, Viduthalai Chiruthai Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan said that it was a matter of pride that “the name Thirumavalavan came after Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa.”

The Dalit leader then ruminated about how persons from the oppressed classes had come to power in most states, except Tamil Nadu, “Mayawati is ruling UP, a Dalit has been the CM of Maharashtra and even in Karnataka a Dalit has been in the CM and DCM’s shoes briefly…everywhere except the land where Periyar trod.”

The cheers of the cadre reached a crescendo when he went on to say that the very question being bandied about of whether Thirumavavalan could become the CM of Tamil Nadu, was in itself a huge victory. Not for me, but for every single VCK cadre and dalits, he added.

“Reflecting on his fledgling party’s performance over the last decade, he pointed out that the VCK had garnered only one seat more with each assembly election since 2001 (8 in 2001, 9 in 2006 and 10 in 2011). But the outcome of this election would project the the greatness (magathuvam) of the party,” he said and added, “Even a recent TV poll has said quite openly that the DMK forming a majority will depend heavily on the VCK.”

“On account of the VCK’s hard work, the alliance will win,” he announced, even as factions of the DMK, Congress and PMK frowned.