Only 20 pc of TN students make SRMEEE cut

CHENNAI: Despite 55 per cent of the candidates for the SRM Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMEEE) coming from Chennai, only 20 per cent have fared well this year.

A staggering 15,262 of the 1,10,335 candidates who took the test were from Tamil Nadu but only 749 have made it to the top 10,000 ranks this year, with only one making it to the top 25, university authorities revealed on Wednesday.

“The fall in the performance of Tamil Nadu students is a cause of concern for us,” said R Muthusubramaniam, Director of Admissions, SRM University, while addressing the media on Wednesday.

He attributed the poor show to the increase in the number of institutes training students for entrance examinations in other states, while the number of such institutes was dwindling in this State.

Meanwhile, R Sethuraman, Registrar of SRM University claimed that mushrooming of engineering colleges across the State was taking a toll on the performance of the students.

“The university intends to help the students from Tamil Nadu fare better in entrance exams and SRM Learning Tree Private Limited, established this year has already begun training. Despite the increase in the number of applications, their performance continues to trouble us”, Muthusubramaniam told Express .

Andhra students fared better than students from any other state this year, with 4,810 making it to the top 10,000 and bagging 16 of the top 25 ranks. Vaibhav Kumar of Jharkhand came first, followed by T Ramprasad of Tamil Nadu. Bhogaraju Sree Kalyani from Hyderabad came fifth.

The top 10 rank holders would receive the university founder’s scholarship, a complete waiver of the entire tuition and hostel fees along with a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000.

The university also offers merit scholarships and merit-cum-means scholarships, which would allow a fee waiver for students who have scored more than 95 per cent in board examinations and to students who are economically challenged, respectively.

The results were published on the University’s website on May 8 and rank cards have been dispatched to the students.

Counselling for the students will take place at the University from June 12 to 16 for B Tech courses and June 17 and 18 for MTech, MBA and MCA courses.

“Our counselling process is similar to that of Anna University’s and we ensure there is maximum transparency while admitting students,” said Sethuraman.

The university offers a total of 5,200 BTech seats across its three campuses in Chennai and one in Delhi. It also offers 900 MTech seats, 840 MBA seats and 480 MCA seats.

Students who opt for the Modinagar campus may appear for counselling in Delhi, Sethuraman added.