CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa on Monday started her third term as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on an auspicious note by signing the first two files relating to the distribution of four gram gold for making thirumaangalyam (mangalsutra) and Rs 25,000 financial assistance to girls hailing from poor families.

For such girls who complete an undergraduate degree course or a diploma, an additional Rs 25,000 will be given.

Jayalalithaa also signed the file relating to the distribution of 20 kg rice free-of-cost to all family card-holders and 35 kg rice free to the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (poorest of the poor) card-holders through the Public Distribution System.

Besides, she also hiked the assistance given to families of fishing community during the 45-day breeding season from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.

In a women-friendly measure, Jayalalithaa ordered that all pregnant women employees would get six months maternity leave.

Beisdes, the Chief Minister also ordered raising of the monthly assistance being given to elderly persons, the differently-abled, destitute women and widows from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. This was one of her election promises.

Indicating her commitment towards fulfilling all of her election promises expeditiously as well as effectively, Jayalalithaa also signed another file for setting up a separate department for that purpose. She said a Minister has been appointed exclusively for this department.

The CM said she would be visiting Delhi to meet Prime Minister Manmohan Singh soon.

When asked whether she would call on Congress president Sonia Gandhi during her Delhi visit, Jayalalithaa said, “I shall let you know about it when I go to Delhi.”

Earlier in the day, Governor Surjit Singh Barnala administered the oath of office and oath of secrecy to Jayalalithaa and her 33 Cabinet colleagues at a function held at the Centenary Hall of Madras University here.

Later, Chief Minister Jayalalithaa hosted a lunch for special invitees including Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, Telugu Desam party chief Chandrababu Naidu, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh, her Cabinet colleagues and the newly elected MLAs at Taj Coromandel hotel.

Modi, Naidu take part in event

Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi and Telugu Desam party chief Chandrababu Naidu attended the swearing-in of AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

After the swearing-in, Jayalalithaa thanked the leaders of various political parties for their presence. Modi was the first leader to present a shawl to Jayalalithaa and greet her.

Chandrababu Naidu also presented a shawl and congratulated her.