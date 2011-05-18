NEYVELI: State-run Neyveli Lignite Corporation has deferred its plans for foraying into nuclear energy and hydro power production for the time being.

A R Ansari, chairman and managing director of the NLC, told reporters on Tuesday that the decision was taken in view of the gestation period of six to seven years. He added that the NLC was looking at projects with a gestation period of three to four years.

The company, which currently generates 2,490 MW of power annually, plans to augment this capacity to 10,000 mega watt (MW), has many projects under execution, which include a 1,000-MW power project in Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu), 500-MW extension of the Neyveli project, a 50-MW wind power project in Tirunelveli.

On the Sirkazhi project, Ansari said, the NLC had approached the State government for the land for the 2,000-MW power project. He added that the company had plans for setting up another 3,000 MW project in the same area and had requested for land keeping this in mind. On a future project - NLC’s new thermal power project at Neyveli (2 X 500 MW) in lieu of TPS-I - a Public Investment Board (PIB) meeting was held on 10.11.2010 and the government sanction is awaited.

A project proposal for Bithnok Lignite Mine(2.25 MTPA)-cum-power project (250 MW) was submitted to the Government of India and a PIB meeting is awaited.

Ansari said three of the ongoing projects were delayed due to building of infrastructure by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

On the JayaKondan 2,000-MW project in Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu, he said acquisition of land had become a problem as the proposed area was thickly populated. Some 40,000 people had to be rehabilitated and 12,000 houses and 75 houses had to be shifted, he said and added “We have to go by the sentiments of the farmers of the area before any move to acquire land for the project.”