PUDUCHERRY: The government has issued guidelines for admission to the Plus One course in private and government educational institutions.

Private schools may admit the students who passed Class X from their institution, with the rest of vacancies being filled with students from other schools.

In case of government schools, 50 per cent of seats will be filled with their own students.

The rest will be filled from the merit list drawn from the applicants in government and private schools.

The applications for Plus One admission would be issued from Friday.

The date and place of counselling will be announced later.