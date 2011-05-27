NR keeps all guessing

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy failed to keep his Friday deadline for clearing the air on Cabinet’s expansion. When pressed to reveal the date when the other ministers would be inducted into the Cabinet, Rangasamy had a one word answer, “Shortly’’.

When asked whether the expansion would take place before the end of this month, he said, “Virawil Theriyum” (it will be known shortly). A few days back, he had told the reporters that everything would be known before May 27, asking them to wait till Friday.