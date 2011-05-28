CHENNAI: "Irrespective of the number of members of opposition parties, which is comparatively less in the cu­rrent Assembly, the prese­nt government will not hesitate to respect their views, in keeping with Arignar Anna's golden saying: 'Flo­wers in the gardens of even foes are bo­und to emit fragrance'," Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa said on Friday in the Assembly.

Greeting newlyelected Speaker D Jayakumar, the CM said the AIADMK would uphold Parliamentary demo­cracy and help nurture it. "The Spea­ker should ensure true impa­rtiality while conducting the House. He should hail the good and censure mista­kes. Your impartiality should be ingrained in golden letters of history," Jayalalithaa said.