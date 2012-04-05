Madras Medical College Dean Dr V Kanagasabai addressing participants at an awareness programme on swine flu at the Rajiv Gandhi GGH. EPS

COIMBATORE/TIRUPUR: A 65-year-old farmer from Tirupur is being treated for swine flu (H1N1) in the isolation ward of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Pommu Naiker of Nathakattupudur in Ward 19 of Tirupur Corporation was confirmed to be infected by the H1N1 virus at a private hospital in Coimbatore on Tuesday night. He was brought to the CMCH around 10 p.m. The test was done at a private laboratory.

“We will treat him for one week in the hospital where we have ventilator and oxygenation facilities,” said Sivaprakasham, Resident Medical Officer, CMCH.

Naiker had been suffering from fever and throat pain for 10 days. After initial treatment at a hospital in Tirupur, he was shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

After three days here, the swab test for the H1N1 virus was found to be positive. Troubled by lung infection for long, Naicker had been taking treatment at the private hospital in Coimbatore hospital for 15 years. “Besides, being elderly, his immunity level is low. Such people are more prone to infection,” said Sivaprakasham.

Health Department officials have acted fast to take preventive measures as this is the second such case in Tirupur district. On Sunday, Kandhasamy (70) of Neelikoundanpalayam near Kangayam died of swine flu.

“Thirteen close relatives of the Naiker, including two sons, a daughter and son-in-law, were given Tamiflu tablets as a precaution. All of them were admitted to the nearby Primary Health Centre for further treatment,” said N Ragupathi, Deputy Director of Health, Tirupur. Eight of them were referred to the CMCH for tests.

However, there is no need to panic, said Ragupathi.

In both the cases, the patients are from the vulnerable age group. Besides, Pommu Naiker had been suffering from lung infection for years.

“We are conducting checks round the clock in a mobile van in the area. People have been directed to visit hospitals if they develop similar symptoms and suspect anything about their health,” officials said.

On Wednesday, two pregnant women from Coimbatore were tested for swine flu. However, they tested negative.

Private labs in Coimbatore, however, did not respond to any queries on the issue.