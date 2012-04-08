PUDUCHERRY: Tamil Nadu and Puducherry police on Saturday exchanged a list of most wanted criminals operating in the region and decided to keep a vigil on their activities at a joint meeting held at Puducherry for controlling interstate crimes in bordering areas.

The meeting was convened by IGP (North Zone) Tamil Nadu C Sylendra Babu who participated along with DIG (Villupuram ) P Sakthivelu and other officers. They discussed issues with Puducherry officials, Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) B Srikanth, Superintendents of Police of North, South and Rural and other officers of the bordering areas were present.

This is as part of periodic meetings the police in both the states have to aid in controlling border crimes, Sylendra Babu told newsmen.

The activities of criminals who after committing crimes in one region move across the border would be monitored by strengthening the communication link between the police. Further the discussion also pertained to controlling the movement of illicit liquor from Puducherry Tamil Nadu and also PDS items which were smuggled from Tamil Nadu into Puducherry and after polishing is sold in the markets.

Babu said that surveillance cameras would be installed in the international city of Auroville to keep a track on the activities of anti social elements in the thick green cover in the Auroville area. He said that for the last six months, no crimes had been reported in Auroville area .

Tamil Nadu police officials from Villupuram, Cuddalore, Neyveli, Panruti, Vanur, Kottakuppam, Reddichavady, Auroville and Puducherry police officials from Bahour, Madagaipet, Sederapet, D’Nagar, Kalapet, Muthialpet, Thirukkanur, and other areas participated.