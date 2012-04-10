VELLORE: The teaching faculty and staff attached to the VIT University here were honoured by its chancellor G Viswanathan on Monday in recognition of excellence in research and services rendered by them.

A total of 241 faculty members, who had to their credit more than five published research papers in peer reviewed journals and research grants above `25 lakh, were bestowed with cash awards to the tune of `6.8 lakh.

Thirty one professors and 89 staff members were honoured with citations for their services rendered for 10 to 25 years at the university.

The Chancellor, while complimenting all the recipients of the award, appealed to them to create a competitive research environment.

“Teaching is a noble profession and teachers must have four-dimensional responsibilities including teaching, clarifying doubts, research and updating knowledge,” he stated.