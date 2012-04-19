PUDUCHERRY: A seven-year-old boy Vignesh Ramanan and 25-year-old doctor Anand C,both from Puducherry, were among the five who have tested positive for swine flu.

As per the test done in JIPMER on Monday, two of them were from JIPMER, two were refered from Indira Gandhi government GH and Post Graduate Institute and one case from Karaikal. Four out of the five patients who were detected were treated as OPD patients. The fifth person has been admitted to JIPMER.