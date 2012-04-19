MADURAI: In a decision that could trigger a fresh sibling rivalry within the DMK, the party high command on Wednesday slapped show-cause notices on 17 supporters of the party’s south zone organising secretary and Union Minister M K Alagiri for snubbing his younger brother M K Stalin recently.

The 17 men, all party office-bearers in Madurai, had failed to turn up for a DMK public meeting convened by party treasurer Stalin here on April 14 to condemn the recent hike in power tariff in the State. They have been asked to submit their explanation within a week’s time. An angry Stalin, who is touted as the ageing DMK president M Karunanidhi’s political heir-apparent, had allegedly called for the expulsion of those who had refused to heed his call to attend the meeting.

The functionaries who boycotted the meeting are strong loyalists of party Madurai strongman Alagiri, who has been at loggerheads with his brother over gaining future command of the 62-year old Dravidian party. Alagiri had in the past openly declared that if a need arose he would contest for the party leadership. Incidentally, the local district urban secretary Thalapathi had reportedly submitted his resignation from the party post fearing that he would be taken to task by Alagiri for making arrangements for the public meeting.

Sources said Stalin had refused to accept the resignation and informed the party leadership about it. “Stalin reportedly conveyed that if action was not initiated against those who did not attend the meeting, he would step down as party treasurer,” a source said.