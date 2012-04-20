Home States Tamil Nadu

Jayalalithaa opposes BSF Act amendment

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Tamil Nadu CM said the proposed amendment would encroach upon the states\' powers.

Published: 20th April 2012 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa has categorically opposed a proposed amendment to the Border Security Force (BSF) Act, 1968, saying it encroaches upon the states' powers.

She has demanded that the issue be discussed at the chief ministers' meet convened by union Home Minister P. Chidambaram May 5.

In a letter to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Thursday, the text of which was released to the media here Friday, Jayalalithaa said: &quot;The provisions of the proposed amendments to the BSF Act smack of a desire to smuggle in a mechanism inspired by the same goals as those behind the setting up of an operations division in the NCTC (National Counter Terrorism Centre), through the backdoor.&quot;

The amendment proposes to empower the paramilitary BSF to search and arrest anybody in any part of the country.

Frowning upon inclusion of the BSF Act amendment as supplementary agenda at the recent conference of chief ministers on internal security in New Delhi, Jayalalithaa said: &quot;The members of the Rajya Sabha had, as early as on March 29, 2012, requested that the subject be discussed in the conference of chief ministers.&quot;

&quot;With more than two weeks at their disposal, I am surprised that the Ministry of Home Affairs had proposed this as a supplementary agenda item.&quot;

&quot;This item (BSF Act amendment proposal) was contained in the Supplementary Agenda notes that reached us only on the day of the conference. Hence my views expressed at the conference did not carry my state's response to this matter,&quot; Jayalalithaa said.

Since the amendments proposed to the BSF Act seem to have a similar motive as that of NCTC, it would be appropriate if these are also discussed at the chief ministers conference May 5, Jayalalithaa said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp