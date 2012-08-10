Home States Tamil Nadu

Pastor held for ditching lover

Police personnel attached to the Arni all women police station (AWPS) on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old pastor in connection with a sex exploitation case filed against him by a 25-year-old woman. Police also plan to seek court permission to take him for a medical test.

Dalvin Christie Raj of Chittoor was arrested on Wednesday after a case was registered against him under section 417 (cheating), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 506 (i) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC, following a complaint from Roveena of Vellore.

The complainant alleged that she and Raj were in a relationship while the latter was undergoing training in a church at Arni between 2005 and 2011. Raj promised that he would marry her. During their relationship, she conceived and aborted four times, said inspector of police of AWPS and investigation officer (IO) of the case, A S Shageera, quoting Roveena’s complaint.

Roveena, in her complaint, further stated that Raj married another woman a few months ago and had cheated her. The pastor had threatened the complainant when she questioned him for not marrying her. She also stated that he had borrowed money from her to the tune of `3 lakh and did not return it.

“We picked up the pastor for inquiry. As he did not cooperate, we produced him before the Judicial Magistrate Court here. He has been remanded under judicial custody for 15 days,” said the investigation officer. Police have decided to seek the court’s nod to take Roveena and the pastor for medical tests. “We will approach the court to obtain permission to take the pastor and Roveena for medical test to confirm whether they had a physical relationship,” she added.

