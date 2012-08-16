Incidence of HIV infection was increasing and the youth were the most affected, said Anshul Mishra, Madurai District Collector, at a Special Grama Sabha meeting at Kathakkinaru panchayat near here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the lives of the youth were being ruined due to HIV infection. “We have to create awareness about AIDS among the youth,” he pointed out.

During the meeting, a pledge on HIV/AIDS was administered to the members who attended the meeting.

They pledged to be aware of the dreaded disease, spread awareness among family members not to discriminate against transgenders and to voluntarily get tested for HIV infection.

Similarly, a pledge on eradication of tuberculosis and fighting anaemia through a balanced diet of greens, fruits, pulses and groundnut candy available in the village was taken.

Mishra said that the villagers should consume greens available in villages to fight anaemia. Thus, the death of mothers during delivery on account of anaemia could be avoided.

He also advised the village administration to have direct contact with the villagers and to act on their demands in a phased manner.

Reacting to the demands of the people, the Collector said alternative site for the weekly market would be identified as the present site hindered traffic flow.

On complaints of payment of low wages in works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), the Collector said only when the prescribed quantum of work was completed, the full payment of Rs 132 per day would be paid.

“The number of days under the scheme could not be increased from 100,” the Collector replied when a group of women workers demanded 150 days of work per year.

On the issue of stray pigs, the Collector said necessary notices would be sent to people rearing pigs. He also ordered inspection by pollution control board officials on the alleged pollution by a rice mill.

In the meeting, a resolution was passed to assign work for eight differently abled persons under the MGNREGS.

A Sekar, panchayat president presided over the meeting. Arun Sundar Dayalan, Additional Collector and Project Director of Rural Development Agency, and C Sukumaran were present in the meeting.