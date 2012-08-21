Triple joy for Vellore woman on Ramzan

Express News Service By

While the world celebrated Id-ul-Fitr on Monday, a 21-year-old woman from Melvisharam gave birth to triplets at the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital.

According to resident medical officer Dr Arunan, Rizwan Banu, wife of Asraf Ali, a leather worker in Melvisharam, was referred by the Melvisharam PHC to the GH and was admitted last month as she was likely to develop complications during delivery.

On Sunday night she was delivered of two baby boys weighing 2.9 kg and 2.7 kg and a baby girl weighing 2.2 kg, through the Caesarean Section. The three babies have been kept in the neo-natal care unit under observation.