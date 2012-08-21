Home States Tamil Nadu

Triple joy for Vellore woman on Ramzan

Published: 21st August 2012 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2012 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Triplets-BABY

While the world celebrated Id-ul-Fitr on Monday, a 21-year-old woman from Melvisharam gave birth to triplets at the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital.

According to resident medical officer Dr Arunan, Rizwan Banu, wife of Asraf Ali, a leather worker in Melvisharam, was referred by the Melvisharam PHC to the GH and was admitted last month as she was likely to develop complications during delivery.

On Sunday night she was delivered of two baby boys weighing 2.9 kg and 2.7 kg and a baby girl weighing 2.2 kg, through the Caesarean Section. The three babies have been kept in the neo-natal care unit under observation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp