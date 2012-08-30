Confusion prevailed at the government hospital here on Wednesday, following an argument between a police team from Andhra Pradesh and a lawyer of a couple against whom there was an arrest warrant. Turning the chaos to their advantage, the couple escaped from the scene.

Sources said Sanjay Saroboji (35), a merchant had supplied garments to Isanan Choudhry of Secunderabad. Following this, Choudhry had paid a cheque for `8 lakh to Saraboji for the goods supplied to him. But when Saraboji tried to encash the cheque it bounced owing to insufficient funds in the account of Choudhry.

Saraboji moved a court in Erode against Choudhry and obtained an arrest warrant against him. Choudhri filed a private complaint in metropolitan court 11 in Secunderabad against Saroboji claimed that he had made payment for the goods received from the Erode merchant. A case was registered against Sarobjoji under IPC Sec 409 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) and the court issued an arrest warrant against Saraboji and Nisha. A police team from AP arrived on Wednesday and arrested the couple and produced them before Erode JM1 Madhava Ramanujam.

But, the JM1 asked the cops to produce the duo before CJM Nambirajan. Hence, AP police took him to the CJM court. But, the CJM asked the cops to take the couple back to JM1.

While the cops were taking Saraboji to JM1, he suffered chest pain and fell unconscious. Immediately 108 ambulance was called to the court and he was rushed to the Erode GH. At the hospital, Saroboji’s lawyer Jagadeeswaran picked up an argument with the AP cops. Saraboji’s relatives also joined the lawyer leading to a commotion at the GH.

After talks by officials, the lawyer and relatives allowed the cops to take Saraboji and his wife. After the commotion ended, the cops found the couple missing.