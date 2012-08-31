Pooja (5), a UKG student, sustained serious injuries after she fell from her school van here on Thursday evening. The incident happened when the five-year-old girl along with 20 other children was returning home in the school van.

While the van was nearing Gatepudhur crossing near the RTO office, the emergency door of the van suddenly opened. Pooja, who was seated near the door, fell down and sustained serious head injuries. She was admitted to the KMC Hospital by the van driver. The child’s parents on information rushed to the KMC and shifted her to a hospital in Coimbatore. Pooja’s father Anandh is a college lecturer and mother Sakthi is a housewife.