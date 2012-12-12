AIADMK’s parliamentary party leader M Thambidurai on Tuesday inaugurated a demonstration organised by small and marginal entrepreneurs from Tamil Nadu at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, urging the Centre to provide additional power to cope with the acute shortage in the State.

Party MPs participated and raised slogans against the UPA government for ignoring the requests of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa for allotment of additional power to the State.

They demanded that 1,700 MW surrendered by Delhi government to Central grid be re-allocated to Tamil Nadu to cope with the crisis.