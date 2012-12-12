The silver jubilee complex of the Pondicherry University will be powered by solar energy to light up the buildings and premises in future. A detailed projeAct report (DPR) and a master plan are being prepared for this purpose and the proposal would be submitted to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) for its nod.

Prof H S P Rao, Dean of the Madanjeet School of Green Energy Technology, on Tuesday said the DPR and master plan would be submitted to the ministry in July. As of now the proposal would be to generate O.5 mega watt power using solar photovoltaic cells, he said, and added that if the project gets the ministry’s nod, then Pondicherry University will be the first in the country to use solar energy for supplying power to its premises.

Rao said Dr Poyyamoli, assistant professor, Department of Ecology and Environmental Science, and Dr R Arun Prasath, assistant professor, Centre for Green Energy Technology, were the driving force behind the solar campus project.

Consultant for the solar campus project, Dwipen Boruah, managing director, GSES India Sustainable Energy Pvt), said the silver jubilee complex had 78,000 square meters of roof top area which would be utilised for setting up the solar power panels. The 1.5 km periphery of the silver jubilee complex could be used for producing wind energy, he added. Boruah said the complex required 1300 megawatt hour of power and when the project becomes a reality, it would generate 1570 megawatt hour of power.

Prof H S P Rao said after getting the nod from ministry, a prototype would also be set up on the roof top of the Controller of Examinations building. He said the students of the Madanjeet School of Green Energy Technology would be associated with the setting up of the project.

Earlier, an awareness workshop on solar campus for the complex, Pondicherry University, was organised. Vice-chancellor Prof J A K Tareen delivered the inaugural address.

Prof S Balakrishanan, Director Research), and Prof A B Khan, Dean, School of Life Sciences), addressed the gathering, Prof Carrick M Eggleston, University of Wyoming, Fulbright-Nehru scholar, Madanjeet School of Green Energy Technology, made a presentation on ‘Renewable energy on campus-- some examples from the USA.’