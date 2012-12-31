The notification of Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) award in the Gazette is mandatory under the statute, said K Veeramani, president of the Dravidar Kazhagam (DK).

Presiding over a protest demonstration held in front of the HPO here on Sunday, he decried the statement of the Union Water Resources Minister that the Centre would seek legal opinion before publishing the final award of the CWDT in the gazette.

“The Centre informed that the award will be notified in the gazette by the end of December, after the SC asked how long it will take to notify the award during the hearing of the case a month ago,” he pointed out.

With just a day left for end of the month, the deadline agreed by the Centre to notify the award, he urged the Union Government should abide by the commitment.

Faulting the talks approach to resolve the Cauvery imbroglio, the DK leader said “With the latest negotiations held by the Chief Ministers of the two states, 128 rounds of talks held but no amicable result was arrived at”, he pointed out and flayed Karnataka for not honouring the interim award of the CWDT.

He appealed to all political parties in TN to refrain from politicising the Cauvery issue and remain united to save lives of e farmers and crops.

R Jayakumar, the General Secretary of the DK, R Gunasekaran, the state organising secretary, K Ganapathi, the state secretary of agricultural labourers wing took part.