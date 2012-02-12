Karaikal: No action yet on erring officials

PUDUCHERRY: Although a year has passed since the CBI recommended the initiation of penalty proceedings against Public Works Department executive engineer V Shanmughasundaram and other PWD officials over the irregularities in the construction of the Karaikal fishing harbour, the vigilance department is yet to take action against them. Though the construction company involved in the project was blacklisted on January 31, there has been no action to recover the alleged loss of revenue to the government.

The Karaikal harbour was constructed at a cost of Rs 46.81 crore. An amount of Rs 34.05 crore was availed of under a Centrally sponsored scheme (CSS) for the project. It was alleged that public funds of Rs 4.5 crore was misappropriated during the construction of the harbour. Based on complaints from the Puducherry Environment Protection Association (PEPA) in 2008 and 2009, the CVC ordered the then Chief Vigilance Officer and Chief Secretary R Chandramohan to initiate a vigilance probe into the allegation.

As no further action was taken, a complaint was given to the CBI, which registered a case in 2008. In February last year, the CBI closed the FIR in the Karaikal court citing ‘technical’ concerns. However, the CBI recommended RDA proceedings against the accused PWD officials. In a memorandum to the Lieutenant Governor on February 9, the PEPA maintained that despite several petitions to the Chief Vigilance Officer, no disciplinary actions was initiated against the six PWD officials (two retired and one expired). The government also allowed a chief engineer named by the CBI in the misappropriation case to retire with vigilance clearance on superannuation, the association claimed.

The association also warned that it would launch co-warranto proceedings against the CVO if the officer is not removed within a week.