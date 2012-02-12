Home States Tamil Nadu

Karaikal: No action yet on erring officials

PUDUCHERRY: Although a year has passed since the CBI recommended the initiation of penalty proceedings against Public Works Department executive engineer V Shanmughasundaram  and other PW

Published: 12th February 2012 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

PUDUCHERRY: Although a year has passed since the CBI recommended the initiation of penalty proceedings against Public Works Department executive engineer V Shanmughasundaram&nbsp; and other PWD officials over the irregularities in the construction of the Karaikal fishing harbour, the vigilance department is yet to take action against them. Though the construction company involved in the project was blacklisted on January 31, there has been no action to recover the alleged loss of revenue to the government.

The Karaikal harbour was constructed&nbsp; at a cost of Rs 46.81 crore.&nbsp; An amount of Rs 34.05 crore was availed of under a Centrally sponsored scheme (CSS) for the project.&nbsp; It was alleged that public funds of Rs 4.5 crore was misappropriated during the construction of the harbour.&nbsp; Based on complaints from the Puducherry Environment Protection Association (PEPA) in 2008 and 2009, the CVC ordered the then Chief Vigilance Officer and Chief Secretary R Chandramohan to initiate a vigilance probe into the allegation.

As no further action was taken, a complaint was given to the CBI, which registered a case in 2008. In February last year, the CBI closed the FIR in the Karaikal court citing ‘technical’ concerns.&nbsp;&nbsp; However, the CBI recommended RDA proceedings against the accused PWD officials. In a memorandum to the Lieutenant Governor on February 9,&nbsp; the PEPA maintained that despite several petitions to the Chief Vigilance Officer, no disciplinary actions was initiated against the six PWD officials (two retired and one expired). The government also allowed a chief engineer named by the CBI in the&nbsp; misappropriation case to retire with vigilance clearance on superannuation, the association claimed.

The association also warned that it would launch co-warranto proceedings against the CVO if the officer is not removed within a week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp