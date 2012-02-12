Teachers’ Body wants morals taught in schools

VELLORE: The Joint Action Committee of the Higher Secondary School Teachers’ Association here urged the state to introduce moral education in all schools on a compulsory basis.

This resolution was adopted at a condolence meet held on Friday in connection with the murder of school teacher Uma Maheswari in Chennai on Thursday. The meet was chaired by T Manoharan, district president of the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Schools Headmasters’ Association. Representatives from various teachers associations were present on the occasion.

According to S N Janardhanan, district coordinator of the JAC, the Chennai incident came as a big shock for the teaching community who condemned the heinous act. A resolution to condole the death of the teacher was also passed, he added.

The meet also demanded adequate security for teachers in the school. The state must ensure such incidents are not repeated elsewhere, they said. In order to discipline students, the state should make moral education compulsory in all schools. All measures must be taken to change the attitude of private schools which focus on a marks-based approach that increases pressure on students. Another resolution urged the government to provide adequate solatium to the kin of the deceased teacher.

The JAC also decided that all teachers will go to work wearing a black badge on February 13 to condole the death of the teacher. Two minutes silence will be observed by teachers and students to pay homage to the departed soul during the prayer session in all schools on February 13.