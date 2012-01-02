VELLORE: “Vellore is all set to get better infrastructure and sanitation facilities in 2012,” Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Vellore MLA, Dr VS Vijay said while conveying his wishes to the public on New Year.

He said, “The old GH of Vellore and the Pentland hospital, will soon function in to full capacity and efforts are on in this direction. Various departments are being added. Vellore will also get a ring road in 2012 and there are plans to bridge Palace Cafe and Murugan Temple in the Vellore town.”

Vellore SP, Kayalvizhi said, “Steps are being taken to maintain law and order. Surprise raids and vehicle checks would be conducted. Traffic issues and solutions are under discussion and soon we will come out with plans to bring the traffic under control.”

Vellore Corporation Mayor Karthiyayini expressed her gratefulness to the public for electing her. She also promised good sanitation facilities for people in Vellore city. It may be noted that the underground drainage system work has been started in Vellore at a cost of over `100 crore.

In the past year, Vellore was in the spotlight for a few events. The 14th Assembly election took place in March and C Gnanasekaran of Congress, who had been the Vellore MLA for the past four terms was defeated by Dr VS Vijay of AIADMK, who was also given the health portfolio.

In the local body elections, AIADMK candidate P Karthiyayini was elected the Vellore Corporation Mayor.

The Kaveripakkam bus accident that claimed 22 lives sparked off a debate on safety of high-tech a/c buses.

President Pratiba Patil dismissed the clemency petition of Rajiv Gandhi convicts, Perarivalan, Santhan and Murugan. This roused the anger of activists who have been fighting against capital punishment. Several protests, agitations and fasts were held across the country.

The train accident near Arakkonam in September, claimed many lives.