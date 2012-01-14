NAMAKKAL: Bulk LPG tanker operators have said that they would continue their strike until their demands are met by oil companies regarding induction of additional vehicles.

As the two-day negotiations held in Chennai ended without any agreement, the Southern Region Bulk LPG Transport Owners Association (SRBLTOA) went ahead with the strike call it had issued earlier. Subsequently, the tankers went off the roads from Thursday midnight in all the southern States, industry sources said on Friday. Secretary of SRBLTOA, NR Karthick, said the strike was near total on the first day.

However, he noted that tankers which had already loaded LPG were allowed to unload it at the respective bottling plants. Meanwhile, industry sources said oil firms would feel the heat only after four or five days as the available stock could last for the next few days.