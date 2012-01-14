crime busters: IG Sylendra Babu (extreme left) takes a trial run along with the mobile brigade after launching the service in Vellore on Friday | EPS

VELLORE: For the first time in the North Police Zone, a mobile crime prevention brigade has been formed to monitor crimes, especially chain snatching and vehicle theft. The round-the-clock vigilance service was inaugurated by North Zone IG Sylendra Babu on Friday.

The Green Brigade comprising a team of 20 cops would patrol the city and its suburbs during the day, while the Blue Brigade with 20 cops will be on the field at night. Twenty two-wheelers have been allocated for use by the brigade. A special sub-inspector and a constable from the Armed Reserve will man each vehicle. The brigade members have been specially trained in defence driving to chase and capture criminals in action.

Four vehicles have been allocated to each of the Vellore and Ranipet sub-divisions while two each have been allocated to the remaining six sub-divisions. After Pongal, another 16 vehicles will be added to the brigade to extend the service to more areas.

The brigade will focus on areas where incidents of chain snatching is on the rise. According to the IG, of the 772 cases of chain snatching registered in the district since last year, 686 were solved with the culprits being nabbed.

The IG also said that an aerial traffic control system will soon be introduced to regulate traffic besides monitoring crime prevention activities. The existing low-resolution surveillance cameras in Vellore city would be replaced with high-resolution speed dome cameras and installed at strategic locations including crowded localities, and frequent theft and accident prone areas.