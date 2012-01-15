CHENNAI: DMK chief M Karunanidhi’s daughter Selvi refuted reports published in several dailies regarding a breach of trust as claimed by K Nallathambi, brother of former State Assembly Speaker K Kalimuthu. The notice issued on behalf of her by the advocate termed the entire series of events in Nallamuthu’s complaint as false and filed with malafide intentions.

It claimed that Selvi never instructed the complainant to meet Rajamanickam, then secretary to the former Chief Minister Karunanidhi.

It further wanted the complainant to withdraw the complaint, tender unconditional apology, pay Rs 1 crore as liquidated damages and refrain from making such baseless, defamatory allegations against Selvi.

Nallathambi on Friday lodged a complaint with the police that he was cheated by Selvi and a few others by taking Rs 69 lakhs for making him a member of TNPSC which is facing the ire of DVAC sleuths since AIADMK came to power.