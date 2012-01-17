CHENNAI: Expelled PMK leader and former MLA T Velmurugan has floated Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, coinciding with the Pongal celebrations.

Launching the party, he said it was formed on the lines of preserving self-respect, race-respect, language rights and livelihood rights of Tamils as one race. “The party has started attracting such leaders from almost all prominent communities and also marginalised ones,” he added. Prof Theeran from Naam Tamizhar joined the new party and was named party president. Bahujan Samaj Party’s national leader Nagamani also joined. Ex-MLAs Cauvery, M S Shanmugam and Kamaraj were the other leaders who joined the party. On the policies, Velmurugan said he will soon convene the first conference of the party.