CHENNAI: Slamming the ruling AIADMK on the law and order front, DMDK founder and Opposition Leader Vijayakant today said the situation was no different than the previous DMK government and charged the it with showing more interest in (frequently) transferring police officials.

Holding that murders for both gain and due to previous enmity were on the rise, Vijayakant said police was not dealing the situation properly.

"Instead of dealing with the situation with an iron hand, the government seems to be keen on transferring police officials," he said in an apparent reference to frequent shake-ups in the police department.

People had voted out the previous DMK government in the hope the new government will ensure better law and order, but but the ruling party "interference in police department" continued, he alleged.

In a party statement, the former AIADMK ally said quick action and prosecution of culprits would ensure anti-social elements are kept under check.

"Its a matter of regret that the law and order situation is no different (than the DMK government) when the present rulers (AIADMK) had themselves protested against deteriorating law and order situation then,"he said and urged the government to allow free functioning of the police department for better efficiency.