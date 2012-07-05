DMK president M Karunanidhi’s dream of making his party’s presence felt in the public domain through a much touted ‘fill-the-jails’ agitation was stymied by Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Tuesday as not a single DMK cadre went anywhere near a prison cell.

Still nursing the wounds of the humiliating electoral defeat in the 2011 Assembly elections, Karunanidhi gave a call to his cadre to fill the jails to protest police action against some DMK leaders, who had indulged in land grabbing during the party’s earlier tenure in government, hoping to find some political relevance for the party.

But his bid to reinvent the party as a political force was thwarted by the clever move of the Chief Minister, who released all those who courted arrest.

Apart from turning out to be a damp squib, the protest also brought to light the brewing discontent and internal bickering in the DMK - its south zone secretary M K Alagiri boycotted the party’s first major programme after the elections; and in some places the cadre of a town held separate protests in separate venues.

So, for those who hoped to help their leader realise his dream of seeing his cadre locked up in jails, it turned out to be a mere picnic rather than a meaningful expression of political dissent - they were all removed from the protest venues and kept in kalyana mandapams, only to be released after a few hours.

All that show of bravado and statements through the day and earlier that the arrested cadre would not seek bail, turned meaningless when they returned home after a ride in a police-organised vehicle and brief stay at a hall.

Even their protests did not make any impact of consequence on the normal life of the public as they were removed from the agitation spots without delay to minimise traffic disruptions.

The fact that Karunanidhi’s children, M K Stalin and Kanimozhi, too participated in the protest made no sense at the end of the day as it was the government that had the last laugh: It did not have to feed some DMK cadre in the jail using public money.

By dealing with the situation in the most democratic way and yet exposing the DMK’s hollow political programmes, Jayalalithaa once again proved her political acumen.