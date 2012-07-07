Two days after a 53-year-old man was murdered here in a clash that broke out between two groups over the arrangements for a temple festival, four persons, including a woman, were on Friday remanded in judicial custody in connection with the incident.

According to a police official, M Kanagaraj (26) of Koneripatti, R Subramani (51) of Pattanam, his wife S Baby (45) and their son S Kumaresan (27) were arrested on Friday.

They were accused of murdering V Natarajan (53), a resident of Vayyappamalai, during a clash over the rights to place the wooden logs used to steer temple cars during festivals in Rasipuram and Pattanam.

Natarajan, who sustained severe head injuries, succumbed early at a private hospital in Salem early on Thursday. The accused were slapped with a case under Sections, including 147 (rioting), 307 (attempt to murder) and 302 (murder) of the IPC.

The quartet were produced before the Judicial Magistrate Court in Rasipuram. Later, they were taken to the Salem Central prison, inspector Thamariselvan said.