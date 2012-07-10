Some events of history do not make it to the books. For long, they remain as local knowledge and then, pass into oblivion. Similar would have been the case with the famous Vellore Sepoy Revolt of 1806, if not for the efforts of a concerned few.

July 10 marks the anniversary of the Revolt that preceded the first war of independence by half a decade. It was on this day that the valiant rebels killed around 15 officers, including Colonel Fancourt, the commander of the fort and garrison. Over 100 British imperial soldiers out of the 370 stationed at the Vellore Fort were also killed.

Honouring the role played by Vellore town in the revolt against the British, the DMK government constructed a pillar in 1998 in front of the Fort. In an event to mark the 200th anniversary of the Revolt on July 10, 2006, Karunanidhi announced that the State government would establish a memorial in Vellore. He also said that details of the Revolt would be included in text books to educate children about the glorious event. A postal stamp was also released. While some details of the revolt was included in school textbooks, the promise of establishing a memorial is a non-starter.

On the revolt day, around 1,500 soldiers along with over 1,300 prisoners, including Tipu Sultan’s heirs, launched an offensive against the British from the Vellore Fort prisons. They got active assistance from residents of Vellore, who exchanged information and strategies through an unsuspecting communication channel unparalleled even today. Historians recount that a group of fakirs and sadhus from the town also played a key role in the revolt. They conveyed messages from the Fort to the people in town through songs, discourses, prayers and puppet shows. But the revolt that claimed 800 lives did not last long as British troops stormed the Fort and took control.

“The district administration should take steps to identify a suitable location for the memorial to fulfil the promise made by the then CM,” said R Chandrasekaran, social activist and president of the Udavum Ullangal. The proposed memorial was to house pictures, artifacts and other materials connected to the Vellore rebellion. A continuous audio-visual was also planned for the benefit of the tourists.

Chandrasekaran has also suggested that Tipu and Hyder Mahals in Vellore Fort be restored, besides the ancient escape tunnel built during the Krishnadeva Raya period that reportedly linked the Fort and the Virinjipuram Temple, about 10 km apart.