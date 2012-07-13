A sale deed dated November 16, 2011 executed by Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Limited (TIIC) in favour of one KS Palanisamy in respect of a property in Hosur was cancelled by the Madras HC on July 10. A division bench cancelled the sale deed after holding that Palanisamy had obtained it by playing a fraud on the court and by misrepresenting the facts.

To be an eye-opener for fraudulent clients like Palanisamy, who misrepresented the facts before the court to get favourable orders, the bench also imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on him. The amount must be remitted to the TN State Legal Services Authority within a week, the bench said.

Originally, one B Gowdappa, proprietor of Sree Anand Mission (boarding and lodging), in Hosur, availed of a loan of Rs 16.95 lakh for construction of a hotel at Sennathur village by mortgaging the property from TIIC. Since he defaulted, TIIC foreclosed the loan account and took possession of the property in 2002 and subsequently brought the asset in public auction eight times between 2002 and 2011.

In the auction held in March last year, Mohammed Fazal, who offerred the highest bid of `59 lakh, was issued with the sale confirmation letter.