District principal and sessions judge C S Murugan extended the hearing of the Sankararaman murder case till July 25. The decision followed the petition made by the late Sankararaman’s wife, Padma, seeking re-examination and police protection.

When the proceedings began, special public prosecutor, N Devadass, filed a written petition, requesting the judge to not provide the investigative documents of the case, charge sheet, and the video recordings of the case to Padma’s lawyer.

The defence lawyers also raised objection against providing the documents and other records, since they may be misused by the media. They also claimed that providing video recordings would hamper the proceedings of the ongoing case.

Nine of the 24 accused were present in the court on Monday. However, both the Kanchi acharyas, Jayendra Saraswathi and Vijayendra Saraswathi, the prime accused in the case, failed to turn up.

Sankararaman, manager of the Varadaraja Perumal temple in Kancheepuram, was allegedly murdered on the temple premises on September 3, 2004.

A total of 189 prosecution witnesses have been examined in the case with 87 turning hostile.

The chief judge had already pointed there was ambiguity in Padma’s petition, seeking a re-trial as in the Best Bakery case. The Madras High Court has already rejected the plea for the retrial in Sankararaman case.