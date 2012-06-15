The counting of votes for the Pudukottai bypoll will be taken up on June 15 and the results are expected by noon on the same day.

The counting process, which will commence at 8 am, will be videographed. Ten tables have been arranged to count the votes. A poll observer, his assistant and a micro observer will be involved in counting at each table. The counting will take place in 23 rounds. First the postal ballots will be taken up, followed by votes recorded in the EVMs.

A media centre has been set up for the presspersons to cover the counting process. Mobile phones will not be allowed inside the centres. Besides, food packed in tins or bottles, matchboxes, rods, chemicals, fluids, pens and other sharp objects will also not allowed inside.

The voting machines used for Pudukottai bypoll were moved to the counting centres and kept under the watchful eyes of BSF and police personnel in the counting centre, on Wednesday. Though major political parties like the DMK, MDMK, Congress and CPI boycotted the poll, the final polling percentage touched 73.48 per cent.