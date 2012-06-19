Hogenekkal water project pipes stolen
Three persons were arrested here on Monday for allegedly stealing iron pipes meant for Hogenakkal Integrated Water Project (HIWP) from Thogarapalli Village near Mathur.
Police seized 53 pipes worth around `8 lakh along with a lorry and car.
A few days ago, villagers noticed some persons loading pipes onto a lorry and alerted the contractor who lodged a police complaint.
On Monday, police intercepted a car near Kannandahalli Village.
Grilled, the occupant of the car, Vijaykumar of Chennai, confessed to be part the racket and led the police to the lorry. Lorry driver was arrested.