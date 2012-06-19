Three persons were arrested here on Monday for allegedly stealing iron pipes meant for Hogenakkal Integrated Water Project (HIWP) from Thogarapalli Village near Mathur.

Police seized 53 pipes worth around `8 lakh along with a lorry and car.

A few days ago, villagers noticed some persons loading pipes onto a lorry and alerted the contractor who lodged a police complaint.

On Monday, police intercepted a car near Kannandahalli Village.

Grilled, the occupant of the car, Vijaykumar of Chennai, confessed to be part the racket and led the police to the lorry. Lorry driver was arrested.