The Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday conducted raids at self-styled godman Nithyananda's Madurai ashram. The raids came after complaints of violation of the Wildlife Act. The complaint stated that Nithyananda sat on tiger skins and elephant tusks.

Nithyananda was granted bail by the district executive magistrate on June 15 after he was re-arrested on charges of disturbing peace. Nithyananda was arrested on June 13 after he appeared before a court to surrender in an assault case and was then slapped with a fresh case of disturbing peace, leading to his arrest for the second time.

The self-styled godman, already facing criminal charges, including rape and out on bail after his arrest in 2010, courted fresh trouble when police on June 8 booked him and his followers for allegedly assaulting a mediaperson at a press conference at his ashram at nearby Bidadi.

Nithyananda had filed a writ petition in the high court seeking Rs 10 crore as damages to his Bidadi ashram property from the state government.