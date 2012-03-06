VELLORE: As many as 24 people including the panchayat president were bitten by wasps from a nearby molehill when they were engaged in the National Rural Employment Generation Scheme (NREGS) work near Arakkonam on Monday.

Over 100 women under the NREGS were disilting the Sirunamalli lake near Arakkonam. 23 women were injured by the wasps and panchayat president of Sirunamalli Sampath, who tried to rescue them, was also bitten. Eight women were admitted to the Punnai Primary Health Centre, while the 16 others including Sampath are receiving treatment at the Arakkonam GH. Three of these 16 were said to be serious.