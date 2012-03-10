Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Education Minister T Thiagarajan handing over a model question paper booklet to students, in Puducherry on Friday

PUDUCHERRY: The UT Government will launch its own education channel for students, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy said here on Friday.

Talking to reporters after distributing model question papers to class X students here, he said the study programmes in the channel would be made available through the local cable TV network. The programmes would enable students to prepare for various competitive tests.

Officials of the the Directorate of Education would study the functioning of the education channel run by the Kerala government and would formulate programmes on those lines, said Chief minister Rangasamy.

The model question papers on the Common Education System (Samacheer Kalvi Thittam) would be distributed free of cost to nearly 10,000 students in government schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

When asked about the retrenchment of workers that took happend in various government undertakings, Chief Minister Rangasamy said that it was necessary that the workers put in sincere and hard efforts to revive the organisations.