CHENNAI: Describing the Union budget for 2012-13 as an exercise in futility and an anti-people one which delivers no good to anybody, Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Friday said it has only demonstrated the ‘continued policy paralysis’ gripping the Central government.

Expressing her views on all important aspects of the budget — fiscal deficit, inflation, absence of concrete plan for bringing back black money stashed abroad, economic growth, insufficient allocation to farm sector, etc., Jayalalithaa said “the budget is a poor reflection of the commitment of the Centre to take the economy forward on a growth trajectory.” The CM said Union Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee has insulted the common people by stating that the fiscal deficit would be cut by a reduction in the subsidies which are essential for the common people.

She faulted the Centre for allocation of just 18 per cent of funds for the agriculture sector and said it was insufficient to bring in four per cent growth. She also pointed out that direct transfer of subsidy on fertilisers to retailers and then to farmers would only cause great harm to the farmers.